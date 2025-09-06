Shaw Local

Rooted For Good listed September Grow Mobile food pantry dates

Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County.

By Shaw Local News Network

Rooted For Good released a list of September locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in September:

  • University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Sept 9 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.
  • 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
  • 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
  • 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.
  • 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
