Genoa Volksfest returns Friday through Sunday

One option for those looking for some family-friendly fun outdoors this weekend is the annual Genoa Volksfest, a three-day festival featuring a rubber duck race along the Kishwaukee River, a beer and wine festival, wrestling and more.

Volksfest runs Friday through Sunday at Carroll Memorial Park, at Park Avenue and Madison Street in Genoa.

Events are put on by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers.

New this year is a Waddle this Way market with local artisan crafters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, chamber executive director Krissy Johnson said.

Volksfest activities begin at 7 p.m. Friday with Lucha Libre Wrestling hosted by Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Genoa Chamber’s efforts to bring Santa’s House to town each winter. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Volksmarch 6K/10K Fun and Fitness Walk begins at 8 a.m. Participants can start by 11 a.m. at the latest and finish by 1 p.m. The free noncompetitive race runs along the Kishwaukee River through Genoa.

The Saturday Biergarten Craft Beer and Wine Festival features breweries and wineries within 60 miles of Genoa. From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., $35 general admission comes with samples offered from more than 20 vendors. VIP tickets are available for early entry and appetizers.

A free shuttle bus service for Genoa and Kingston residents is offered throughout the day. Live music from Tom Rucker and The Lennys.

Waddle on the Riverbank is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, featuring free kid-friendly events throughout. Highlights include face painting, a mechanical bull, a bounce house, games and food vendors. Cogsworth Connections – a chance to learn more about local businesses – and visits from the one and only Genoa-Kingston District 424 mascot Cogsworth. Touch-A-Truck will give families a chance to learn more about vehicles from Genoa-Kingston first responders.

The day’s centerpiece is the 22nd annual Great Genoa Duck Race. At 1 p.m., participants can set their ducks in the water and see who floats the most. About 2,000 ducks are expected to compete for a chance to win $500.

The Genoa-Kingston High School marching band will perform.

For more information, visit genoavolksfest.org/events.