Stage Coach Players performances of ‘Next to Normal’ begin Sept. 11 in DeKalb

The Stage Coach Players Theater is located at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Stage Coach Players will open its next production, the musical “Next to Normal,” on Sept. 11.

The musical is scheduled to run for two weeks.

“Next to Normal” tells the story of the effect of a mother’s bipolar disorder on her family. The musical includes themes such as mental illness, depression, modern psychiatric practice ethics, grief, suicide and drug abuse.

“Next to Normal” is based on the 2008 musical of the same name by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jan Booth, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Blithe Spirit” in 2024. Musical direction is provided by Nika Morton.

The musical is not appropriate for children ages 13 and younger. “Next to Normal” contains offensive language and adult themes that may be intense and difficult for sensitive patrons. Parents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the musical before bringing children.

Tickets cost $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students with a student ID. To buy tickets, visit stagecoachplayers.com or call 815-758-1940.

Performances of “Next to Normal” will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 through Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Matinee performances also are set for 2 p.m. Sept. 14 and 21.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.