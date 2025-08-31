Good Tymes picnics subject of next lecture in DeKalb history center series

Learn more about Good Tymes picnics at noon on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, as part of the Brown Bag lunch program. (Photo provided by Michelle Donahoe)

The September Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore Series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a program on the city of Sycamore’s Good Tymes picnics.

The program will be at noon Sept. 4 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Attendees can watch a video featuring photos and interviews of picnic attendees and committee members. Participants also will be able to ask questions, share stories and view picnic memorabilia after the video. The Good Tymes picnics were held across DeKalb County from the 1970s to the 1980s. The picnics included an annual T-shirt, music and food.

The “Remembering the Good Tymes: A Decade of Picnics” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Museum and Ellwood House Museum.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.