DeKalb School District 428 considers changes to bus arrangement with St. Mary School

DeKalb School District 428 has bused students to St. Mary Catholic School for years, and some officials recently said that they’re open to updating that arrangement, although no decision has been made.

The district is currently accommodating between 50 and 60 additional students on two bus routes beyond its state-required obligation, officials said.

Board President Chris Boyes said he is not in favor of adding bus routes beyond what is required of the district.

He said he is Catholic and serves as the head of the Knights of Columbus council.

“My duty as a board member is to have a fiduciary obligation to our students and our district,” Boyes said. “School code is very clear on what is our legal requirement. I do believe that when you choose to send your children to a nonpublic school, you do choose to sacrifice some of those public school perks that you get.”

Although it is unclear how much money this bus service has cost the district, officials said it is paid for using a combination of local property taxes and state mileage reimbursements.

Also at the meeting, the school board was briefed on the district’s outlook on expected transportation funding from the state.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said the district has learned that its expected transportation funding will be negatively affected this year.

“What we do know is that the amount of funding that we normally get from the state to cover the difference between the money we use locally from our tax dollars to pay the full bill of transportation, which is the majority from federal to state, we’re going to receive a cut,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “We are at a 29% loss at the money that we get from the state level on general transportation ... and then, we’re at a 39% loss for our students with disabilities, their transportation.”

Board member Kristin Bailey said she has heard different stories about the discussions between the district and St. Mary about the busing arrangement.

She has a child who attends St. Mary in DeKalb.

“It doesn’t sound like they have the same understanding of them,” Bailey said. “But I’m not saying that I disagree with you, either.”

Attempts to reach the principal at St. Mary in DeKalb for comment were unsuccessful.

Board member Nick Atwood said he believes the busing arrangement is problematic for the district.

“We’re essentially subsidizing private education with public funds if we continue to offer that route,” Atwood said. “I think because we have a duty as board members to students within District 428, we are obligated to either end that service, or if there is some net-zero cost to the district, that would just require changing buses.”

One idea raised during the meeting suggested imposing a fee arrangement to help maintain the extra bus routes.

The school board plans to bring this topic back for discussion at a later date.