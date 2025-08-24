Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA team earns championship medals

Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA team members Lily Goode (left) and Abel Huerta competing in the SkillsUSA Championships (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

The Kishwaukee College SkillsUSA chapter recently earned several state and national title medals during the annual SkillsUSA Illinois State Leadership and Skills Conference.

The conference allows career and technical education students to showcase their abilities and training.

The Kishwaukee College chapter saw 11 students participate in April in Peoria, according to a news release. Students participated in nurse assisting, diesel equipment technology, power equipment technology and heavy equipment operation. The team was coached by Don Flink, assistant professor of diesel power technology.

“The team worked very hard to get to this point. I have never had a group of students work so hard and study so much for this competition. We are very proud of their accomplishments,” Flink said in a news release.

Lily Goode earned first place and the state title in power equipment technology. Konnor Welker was awarded second, Tom Nowicki placed third and Dylan Erbstoesser won fourth in power equipment technology. Abel Huerta received first place and the state title in nurse assisting.

Goode and Huerta qualified for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Huerta earned seventh in nurse assisting. Goode was awarded ninth in power equipment technology.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps prepare students for careers in the trades.