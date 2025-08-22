McCabe’s buildings reopen for events in downtown DeKalb

The McCabe's building, 323 and 333 E. Lincoln Highway, in downtown DeKalb seen here on Aug. 21, 2025. (Megann Horstead)

The long-vacant and historic McCabe’s buildings in downtown DeKalb have reopened after a $1.1 million overhaul, its owner said.

The owner, David Long of Long Family Management LLC, said the rehabbed space at 323 and 333 E. Lincoln Highway is ready to accept reservations for events and other gatherings, according to a news release.

“This project has been about more than just restoring a building,” Long said in a news release. “It’s about creating a space that brings people together, supports local businesses, and contributes to the energy and vitality of our downtown.”

The first floors of the space have been vacant since the late 1990s, City Manager Bill Nicklas previously said.

The work was assisted by a $200,000 tax increment financing grant approved by the DeKalb City Council in February.

Long said the reopening of the McCabe’s buildings will help make DeKalb a regional destination for culture, learning, dining and entertainment, according to the release.

The work preserved the buildings’ Parisian Beaux Arts architecture, according to the release. Upgrades include updates to building code, new water lines, fire sprinkler systems, Americans with Disability Act improvements, and other significant fire and life safety improvements.

The owner hopes the McCabe’s buildings will provide a space for wedding parties, concerts, private parties, corporate functions and other community events.