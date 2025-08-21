School’s back in session in Sycamore: ‘We’re really excited to be a Spartan’

Kindergartener Adeline Russell high fives her dad Rob Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, as she arrives for her first day of school at North Grove Elementary School in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Summer came to an unofficial end for many Sycamore children and parents in School District 427 on Thursday as a new year began.

For Melissa and Shaun Wenz, Thursday morning meant taking their son, Kallen Wenz, 5, to his first day of kindergarten. Kallen Wenz, who already knew how to spell his name, said he was “maybe” excited or nervous for his first day of elementary education.

Melissa Wenz said she thinks her son is prepared for the task.

“We’re ready, he’s ready,” Melissa Wenz said.

By some measures, Kallen could be considered lucky – he’s got a big sister, who already knows the halls of his new school, North Grove Elementary. His sister, Parker Wenz, 9, entered the fourth grade on Thursday.

“I’m excited because I enjoy school more than other kids do,” Parker Wenz said. “I enjoy the math. I enjoy that we get to see friends that you don’t always get to see, and getting to meet new people.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Kindergartener Sterling Smith talks to her mom Andrea as they wait for the doors to open Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, for the first day of school at North Grove Elementary School in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

She also shared some advice for her little brother.

“I have advice, just try and introduce yourself to a lot of kids, and maybe you’ll make a new friend that you don’t know,” Parker Wenz said. “If you introduce yourself to somebody, you might become best friends for the rest of elementary school.”

That advice could be helpful to anyone entering elementary education for the first time, including 5-year-old Adeline Russell. Colleen Russell, Adeline Russell’s mom, said her daughter was “a little nervous” for the first day of school.

To prepare for class, Colleen Russell has been reading books with her daughter. They also got a present from Adeline Russell’s first teacher.

“Her teacher put together ‘ready confetti’ for her, so we sprinkled it under her bed last night,” Colleen Russell said.

They weren’t the only ones getting ready for a big day. By 9 a.m., hundreds of other students and families gathered at North Grove Elementary School to begin their academic year.

North Grove principal Jake Countryman made sure their first day of school began with Kidz Bop songs bumping from a speaker. He said that was part of his effort to get students pumped to come to school.

“It’s always exciting to get the kids back in the building, they just bring a different energy,” Countryman said.

As an elementary school principal, Countryman said he understands how important curating the educational environment is to parents.

“We really just try to make it be as comforting as possible when they come in at the beginning of the year, and pride ourselves on trying to make it a family atmosphere as much as possible,” Countryman said.

Acting superintendent Nick Reineck said the first day of school is one of his favorite days of the year.

“There’s a special energy and excitement as students return to our schools,” Reineck said. “Our staff has been eager to welcome them back, and I felt the joy in every building today.”

And while the Sycamore school board recently parted ways with former superintendent Steve Wilder, the tension that’s been found at recent board meetings wasn’t present at school Thursday.

With two children starting another year as Sycamore students, Shaun Wenz said he’s happy with the quality of the school district.

“We feel very lucky to have such a great school system that we trust with our kids, our greatest asset,” Wenz said. “It’s awesome to be able to have such an amazing place for them to go and to learn and to grow.”

Colleen Russell said she thinks being a parent of a child in a school system can be kind of scary and overwhelming, but she trusts the district with her daughter.

“There is a certain vulnerability that goes with putting your kid out in the world, but Sycamore is a great community, so I feel confident that she’s going to thrive in the school system.” Colleen Russell said. “We’re really excited to be a Spartan.”

Still, the first day of school can be an emotionally charged experience for parents and children.

Colleen Russell said she sent her daughter to school with a way to help her deal with those emotions.

“She has a bracelet that she wears and I wear,” Colleen Russle said. “So when she misses me, she can hold it and think about Mom.”