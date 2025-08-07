Filicetti: Celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the DeKalb farmers market

It’s the juiciest and most joyful week of the summer!

National Farmers Market Week is here, and there’s no better place to celebrate than the DeKalb farmers market!

Join us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb for a day full of fresh finds and fun.

We’re celebrating the hardworking farmers, bakers, makers and growers who bring our market to life each week. With more than 45 local vendors, you’ll find everything from sweet corn to handmade soaps, fresh-cut flowers, kettle corn, artisan breads, lemonade and more.

Over the lunch hour, the Live Lunch Music Series, presented by the Egyptian Theatre, will feature A Wing and a Prayer Dixieland Orchestra from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tap your toes, and enjoy the upbeat sound of the orchestra performing live in the heart of the market. It’s the perfect lunchtime soundtrack to stroll through booths.

Produce lines the shelves at the Theis Farm Market booth during opening day of the DeKalb farmers market Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year. (Kelsey Rettke)

The entertainment goes even further! Stop by country music radio station 102.3 the Coyote’s live radio booth to say hi, and maybe even catch yourself on air from 10 a.m. to noon.

Not only is there live music and radio to celebrate, but you can enter for your chance to go home with more than just fresh products. Enter our free raffle for a chance to win awesome items generously donated by our amazing vendors. No purchase necessary. Just stop by the Information Booth to enter.

National Farmers Market Week isn’t just about food or raffles; it’s about community and supporting local dreams. Shopping at the farmers market means your dollars stay right here in DeKalb. It helps small businesses grow, encourages sustainability and brings people together to support those who make our community special.

Families browse vendor stands during opening day of the DeKalb farmers market June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year. (Kelsey Rettke)

Whether you’re a market regular or it’s your first time, there’s never been a better week to experience it all.

As we mark the 30th anniversary of the DeKalb farmers market, we’re not just looking back, we’re looking ahead with excitement. Here’s to honoring the past three decades of celebrating and to many more National Farmers Market Weeks.

To stay connected with the market, visit dekalb.org/farmersmarket or follow along on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok @dekalbfarmersmarket.

• Virginia Filicetti is marketing and events manager for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.