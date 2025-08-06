New gas station, convenience store could come to DeKalb

The former 7-Eleven site is seen March 11, 2024 at 802 S. Fourth Street, DeKalb. The space is expected to become home to a convenience store with a small deli. (Megann Horstead)

Plans for an Amoco gas station and convenience store to take over a former 7-Eleven in the city’s Fourth Street corridor were met Monday with preliminary approval from a DeKalb panel.

In a 4-1 vote, the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission gave a positive recomendation for the plan, which still needs City Council approval. The lone dissenting vote was cast by Trixy O’Flaherty. Vice Chairman Max Maxwell and Commissioner Maria Pena-Graham were absent.

The petitioner, DVG Team, wants to rezone the properties at the intersection of South Fourth Street and Taylor Street. They also would like preliminary and final development plan approval.

Russ Pozen, director of engineering for DVG Team, said they have plans for developing the properties at 802 to 810 S. Fourth St.

“The store will be gutted and completely developed into a convenience store with this development and a gas station,” Pozen said. “We’re proposing three fuel pumps, which is six fueling stations there. And we’re adding additional pumping there to the east.”

The property, which is vacant, used to be home to a White Hen pantry before it closed in 2020, city staff said.

Another proposal in April 2024 would have brought a deli with a convenience store to the property but it was rejected by the City Council.

Pozen said it’s a tight location to establish a gas station with a convenience store. Still, he said he can envision a development on the property.

“We meet [the] parking requirement of this,” Pozen said. “We are providing 76% impervious area. But obviously, this is a [Planned Development] Commercial piece. Hopefully, the approval of this will grant all those waivers.”

Commissioner Steve Becker said he stands behind the petitioner’s request.

“It’s a tight fit, but it’d be nice to see that building occupied again,” Becker said.

Commissioner Trixy O’Flaherty raised concerns about the impact the development could have on the environment as well as the business landscape.

A nearby Marathon gas station is located at 933 S. Fourth St.

“I’m excited to see development on South Fourth Street, but I guess my big concern is that it’s so close to the other gas station and I’m concerned about adding another potential environmental impact,” O’Flaherty said. “I’m worried about ground contamination.”

Pozen tried to address O’Flaherty’s concern.

“The rules of the last 10 years plus are incredibly strict,” Pozen said. “Is everything 100%? I’m not going to say that. But they’re double-lined. The requirements of gas stations are far and away more strict than they ever have.”

City Planner Dan Olson urged the panel to support the petitioner’s request.

“We find these waivers acceptable based on the location of the site, the size of the site and past approvals,” Olson said. “Although it’s a smaller site, it should be a good addition to that intersection and benefit to the corridor on South Fourth Street.”