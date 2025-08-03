PlayStation 4 tournaments for teens coming to DeKalb library

The DeKalb Public Library will host PlayStation 4 gaming tournaments for teens this August. (Shaw Local News Network)

The DeKalb Public Library will host PlayStation 4 gaming tournaments for teens this August.

The events will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the Teen Room. Featured games include Madden 25, NBA 2K25 and EAFC25, with additional titles available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The tournament is open to students in grades six through 12, with sign-up available at the door. Space is limited to 16 participants. Winners will receive a candy prize, and all players can enjoy pizza provided by Vinny’s Pizza in DeKalb.

For more information, contact YooNek Shaw at yooneks@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2450.