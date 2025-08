The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design owner Ashley Erickson’s one year anniversary (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design owner Ashley Erickson’s first anniversary.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the anniversary with a ribbon-cutting on July 18.

S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design, 147 N. Second St., DeKalb, specializes in high-quality custom apparel decoration such as printing and embroidery.

For information, visit soasdekalb.com or call 815-756-9910.