Kishwaukee College recognizes 57 student-athletes for the 2024-25 season

Kishwaukee College student-athletes in baseball, basketball, bowling, cross country, esports, golf, soccer and softball were nominated to the Arrowhead Conference All-Academic Excellence Team this year.

The college nominated 57 student-athletes during the 2024-25 athletic season.

“The past athletic year showcased incredible competition; and we are proud of our student-athletes who have not only excelled in their sports but also achieved academic honors.” Kishwaukee College athletic director and student involvement director Scott Kawall said in a news release. “Their commitment to their studies is remarkable, and it is inspiring to see so many stepping up as positive role models for our College and community.”

The Arrowhead Conference is awarded to student-athletes with at least 12 credits per semester and a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The nominated student-athletes include:

Men’s Baseball: Will Baumgartner of Sycamore; Victor Becerra of Hillside; Ethan Byham of Crystal Lake; Jaylen Edwards of Calumet City; Bryce Feit of Dixon; Jonathan Hartline of Pecatonica; Jack Okun of Bloomingdale; Alex Prince of Malta; Aiden Rodriguez of Rochelle; Dalton Rutherford of Sycamore; Tyler Schmidt of Schaumburg; and John Schulte of Omaha, Nebraska.

Men's Basketball: Carson Bahrey of Somonauk; Alan Eades of Maywood; Quenton Edmonds-Long of Muncie, Indiana; Braxton Highbaugh of Brrownsville, Kentucky; Elijah Luxton of Rochelle; and Chance Perry of DeKalb.

Women's Basketball: Mariah Drake of Oregon, Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Raven Meeks of DeKalb, Brooklyn Rylko of Kirkland and Macey Stoddard of Byron.

Men's Bowling: Shea Hansen of Sterling and Aidan Matson of Yorkville.

Men's Cross Country: Joel Baptista of DeKalb and Riley Collins of DeKalb.

Women's Cross Country: Hayley King of Sycamore.

Coed Esports: Joel Baptista of DeKalb, Wyatt Bryant of Cortland and Austin Salter of DeKalb.

Men's Golf: Bryce Olson of DeKalb.

Women's Golf: Macey Stoddard of Byron.

Men's Soccer: Jonathan Avendano of Davis Junction, Garett Cook of Earlville, Avery Coyle of Loves Park, Andrew Davison of Elburn, Nicholas Kingpavong of Rockford, Jayson Quintero-Romero of Cortland, Charlie Roots of Sycamore, Felipe Sandoval Jr. of Sterling and Jose Vazquez of Davis Junction.

Women's Soccer: Mavi Avila of Rochelle, Tayla Brannstrom of Sycamore, Kara Martinez of Rochelle and Sophia Zaccard of Genoa.

Women's Softball: Laila Anderson of Chana, Lilli Delhotal of Maple Park, Lillie Gebel of Davis Junction, Kailey Goetz of Aurora, Crystal Haack of Kirkland, Kyra Johnson of Maple Park, Bella Koertner of Mt. Morris, Abby Stoffa of DeKalb, Reilee Suter of Oregon, Haley Von Schnase of Sycamore and Alyssa Wilkerson of Sycamore.

Women's Volleyball: Kennedy Adamski of Chana, Addie Friestad of Rochelle and Avery Salsbury of Oregon.

The college nominated 24 student-athletes to the National Junior College Athletic Association. Student-athletes with a GPA of 4.0 were awarded the NJCAA All-Academic First Team. The NJCAA All-Academic Second Team is given to student-athletes with a GPA of 3.8 to 3.99. Nominees with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.79 earned the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team.

The NJCAA student-athlete nominations include:

First Team: Kennedy Adamski of Chana, Will Baumgartner of Sycamore, Tayla Brannstrom of Sycamore, Wyatt Bryant of Cortland, Austin Salter of DeKalb, Macey Stoddard of Byron and Haley Von Schnase of Sycamore.

Second Team: Mariah Drake of Oregon, Alan Eades of Maywood, Jaylen Edwards of Calumet City, Addie Friestad of Rochelle, Lillie Gebel of Davis Junction, Kyra Johnson of Maple Park, Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Avery Salsbury of Oregon and Reilee Suter of Oregon.

Third Team: Andrew Davison of Elburn; Riley Collins of DeKalb; Lilli Delhotal of Maple Park; Braxton Highbaugh of Brownsville, Kentucky; Alex Prince of Malta; Aiden Rodriguez of Rochelle; Charlie Roots of Sycamore; and Sophia Zaccard of Genoa.

For more information, visit kishkougars.com.