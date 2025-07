The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on Aug. 5, 2025, to strengthen its blood supply. (Photo provided by Kaywyn Beswick)

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive to strengthen its blood supply.

The blood drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Donations of all blood types will be accepted. Appointments are encouraged to donate. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit the Red Cross website.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.