DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Adults and teenagers are invited to bring their creativity to a miniature models painting session in DeKalb.

The program will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 27, in the DeKalb Public Library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

Models, paints and brushes will be provided. Attendees can bring their own materials. Children may attend if accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.