Lennar’s model home opens in Sycamore for prospective Reston Ponds buyers

Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrating Lennar's Reston Ponds neighborhood model home opening (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently congratulated home construction company Lennar for the opening of its Reston Ponds community model home.

Chamber staff, community members and Lennar staff celebrated with a ribbon-cutting July 10.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lennar to the Sycamore business community,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce executive director Rose Treml said in a news release. “Their investment in our area and commitment to building quality homes adds so much value to our growing city.”

The model home, 444 E. Cloverlane Drive, Sycamore, will offer potential homeowners a look at available Reston Ponds neighborhood homes.

For information, visit lennar.com.