New sentencing date for DeKalb man who pleaded guilty in teen’s murder

Timothy M. Doll, who pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of teenager Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, will be sentenced in August, a DeKalb County judge ruled Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Mark Busch)

Timothy M. Doll, who pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of teenager Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, will be sentenced in August, a DeKalb County judge ruled Wednesday.

Doll, 31, of DeKalb, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder in the May 2023 killing of DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, 15, forgoing a planned jury trial in favor of a plea agreement struck with prosecutors and his defense lawyer, Andrew Nickel.

DeKalb police have previously said Doll was in an illegal “dating” relationship with Sasso-Cleveland, who he knew to be half his age, according to court records.

Authorities said Doll suffocated the teenager to death after they had argued at his apartment the night of May 4, 2023. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office ruled that she died from asphyxiation May 4, records show. Police did not find her body until May 7, one day after her mother reported her missing. She was found dead in a dumpster just outside Doll’s apartment.

Doll faces 20 to 60 years in prison. Under Illinois law, he will not be eligible for probation and will not get credit for the time he has served in custody without bond at the DeKalb County Jail. He’s been held without release since his May 2023 arrest.

Timothy M. Doll, 31, of DeKalb, who pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of teenager Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, will be sentenced in August, a DeKalb County judge ruled Wednesday. (Shaw Local June 2023 file) (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery was expected to sentence Doll in May, but postponed it to order Doll undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Montgomery said the evaluation was needed after a pre-sentencing investigation raised some questions about Doll’s potential fitness. Doll appeared virtually from the jail on Wednesday and appeared alert. He responded to Montgomery multiple times, including acknowledging he understood the proceedings.

An investigation conducted before a sentence is a common procedural step meant to help court officials and judges gather information to inform a prison sentence. That could include speaking with someone close to the defendant or reviewing criminal and personal history.

It’s not known what, in the pre-sentence investigation, may have led Doll’s defense to seek a psychiatric evaluation.

“The report has been completed and we’re ready to set it for sentence,” Nickel said Wednesday.

In response to Montgomery’s question, Nickel said as of Wednesday, he and his client aren’t sure whether they will be sharing the results with the court ahead of sentencing.

Montgomery said if they do, he wants to see it before the August hearing.

Lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office said he expects three or four witnesses to speak at the sentencing.

The hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 14.