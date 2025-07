The DeKalb, Genoa Area, and Sycamore chambers of commerce celebrating Communities by Grainger’s Old Mill Park Clubhouse opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb, Genoa, and Sycamore chambers of commerce recently celebrated the opening of Communities by Grainger’s Old Mill Park Clubhouse, a subdivision for residents 55 and older.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting May 15.

The Old Mill Park, 39 Kloe Lane, Sycamore, offers for sale luxury condos in a small-town setting.

For information, visit bygrainger.com or call 815-901-7530.