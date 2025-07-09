Cannabis tasting room OK’d under updates to DeKalb city code

Two of Excelleaf’s owners Maria Davis, (left) and Crystal Anderson talk Friday, June 20, 2025, about the new tasting room they will be debuting and how business has been since they opened the marijuana dispensary in DeKalb in December of 2023. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A DeKalb cannabis dispensary has been given the green light this week to move forward with plans to open a tasting room, where potential customers can sample edible-only products.

Maria Davis and Crystal Anderson, two of the owners at Excelleaf Dispensary, approached the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission this week seeking approval to amend city code to allow cannabis consumption on the property at 305 E. Locust St.

“It’s not just going to be a tasting room,” Davis said. “We also want to use it as a means to bring the community together as well to use it as an education for cannabis.”

The amendments as unanimously approved apply to both dispensaries in town. However, city officials said owners for NuEra Cannabis have not indicated interest in establishing a tasting room at 818 W. Lincoln Highway, Suite No. 7.

Excelleaf Dispensary owners said they want the space to help with marketing and educational purposes.

Davis said she can envision the tasting room hosting not only medical professionals who will come in and teach classes and seminars but providing a space for yoga, meditation, ladies night, college night, bingo and buds, do-it-yourself workshops and more.

Unlike the cannabis dispensary, Davis said the tasting room would open for special events only, so it wouldn’t maintain regular hours of operation.

“We want to use it as an event space, so it’s not like a daily thing where you come by and sample,” Davis said.

According to the City’s stipulations, a tasting room cannot exceed 1,000 square feet and must be separate from any storage area or the main floor.

City rules also stipulate that cannabis dispensaries be subject to a $500 fee to operate a tasting lounge on the premises.

Shaw Local file photo – The main shopping area of Excelleaf Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, where customers can select items then the actual products will be filled in the back and brought to the sales counter for the customer. (Mark Busch)

Commissioner Steve Becker raised a concern about the viability of tasting rooms.

“What happens if our other cannabis local were to open the lounge and they’re not as responsible and someone does get over served?” Becker said. “Is that the highest and best use?”

Davis tried to address the concern.

“We’re not going to be the first one,” Davis said. “There’s some in Mundelein, one in Island Lake, a few other consumption lounges around Illinois. There are parameters that are set. The state set those parameters as far as like how much people can consume on premises, what is done.”

As a local pastor, Commissioner Jerry Wright said he can support the plans for the tasting room knowing how Excelleaf Dispensary has put him at ease with how it conducts business.

“I’ve been impressed with the way you’ve tried to implement education, how you’ve tried implement it into the community,” Wright said. “I saw you at Corn Fest. ... I’ve been impressed with the way you are forward-thinking about the DeKalb community.”

“It’s not just going to be a tasting room. We also want to use it as a means to bring the community together as well to use it as an education for cannabis.” — Maria Davis

The City also requires that the tasting room, much like the rest of the dispensary, be subject to random inspections by the DeKalb police and fire departments and building and code compliance division.

No one under 21 is allowed in the tasting room, according to the updated city code, nor is anyone permitted to be intoxicated in the space. There are some restrictions on allowing food and other beverages to be consumed there.

Becker asked what happens if a patron becomes so intoxicated, they cannot leave on their own accord from the tasting room.

“I’m sure that you do, but what about your employees?” Becker said.

As a nurse by practice, Anderson said their employees undergo state-required training every year.

“They’re also trained on identifying what the state requires as far as identifying a patient or a customer that is over intoxicated or is at a level,” Anderson said. “Remember, these are only samples. It’s not like they can come there and buy 500 milligrams of gummies and sit there and eat 500 milligrams of gummies. It’s not that kind of place.”

Excelleaf Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

City Attorney Matt Rose said the city intends to ensure that dispensary business owners uphold their end of the bargain.

“We make sure that they implement these plans and protocols that they have and their failure to comply with those and to provide them to us could result in the revocation of the permit for the consumption lounge,” Rose said.