Public aid needed to help house those impacted by apartment fires in DeKalb, Sycamore

A DeKalb Fire Department chief's vehicle sits outside 908 Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. A fire started in the early morning in a bathroom, leaving the building uninhabitable, injuring one person and displacing 16 residents, authorities said. (Mark Busch)

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County is asking for the public’s help to keep providing temporary housing and assistance to residents impacted by recent apartment fires in DeKalb and Sycamore.

On Tuesday, agency staff said they’re putting a call out to help extend that aid for the impacted families because the nonprofit’s funds are running out.

“Our neighbors are still without homes,” an FSA community message reads. “Their hotel stays are ending. Local shelter options are limited. And we do not have the resources left to help.”

Those interested in supporting the agency’s aid efforts are invited to donate by visiting the FSA’s fundraiser at fundraise.givesmart.com.

Firefighters and police on the scene of an apartment fire in the 600 block of South Cross Street in Sycamore on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Michelle Schroeder)

A fire that started in the bathroom of a DeKalb apartment in the 900 block of Greenbrier Road early June 17 displaced 16 residents and injured one, authorities have said.

The agency announced Tuesday that those displaced in the DeKalb fire can’t return home until Aug. 11. That means they need temporary housing for another month.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, five Sycamore residents were displaced the night of July 3 after a two-story apartment building in the 600 block of South Cross Street, according to the Sycamore Fire Department.

The agency has historically had a significant hand in helping those impacted by local disasters to find their footing. That’s included temporary housing in area hotels, food, clothing vouchers and more.

The aftermath of a fire that broke out in a second-floor apartment of a rental complex in the 600 block of South Cross Street in Sycamore on Friday, July 4, 2025. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to vent the building of smoke when the fire broke out about 9:30 p.m. July 3, according to the Sycamore Fire Department. (Kelsey Rettke)

Since 2019, Family Service Agency has responded to every major area disaster, including fires, floods, and other incidents in DeKalb County that have left residents suddenly without homes. To date, the agency has provided emergency relief to more than 500 people directly affected by crises.

Agency staff said that’s been made possible by donations from supporters.

Family Service Agency also oversees the county’s Community Action Program, which has helped thousands across DeKalb County suffering from threats of eviction and homelessness, restored utilities like heat and electricity, repaired vehicles and rebuilt their lives.