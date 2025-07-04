Five Sycamore residents displaced after apartment fire

Firefighters and police on the scene of an apartment fire in the 600 block of South Cross Street in Sycamore on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Michelle Schroeder)

SYCAMORE – Five Sycamore residents were displaced late Thursday night after an apartment building caught fire, authorities said.

Sycamore police and crews with the Sycamore Fire Department were called to the two-story building in the 600 block of South Cross Street at 9:35 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames coming from a second-floor unit. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ward said Friday.

Though the fire was contained to the upper unit, two ground-level apartments sustained water damage. The entire building was deemed “temporarily unsafe” and ruled uninhabitable Friday, Ward said.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate smoke, according to the department.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents in finding temporary housing in the meantime. Ward said it’s not known how long it might be until residents can return home.

Authorities estimate the fire caused $200,000 worth of damage to the building, and about $50,000 in damage to interior contents.

Resident Michelle Schroeder, who lives in the area, said she saw firefighters at the building about 9:50 p.m. She said residents evacuated to safety.

No injuries were reported, Ward said Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from multiple area agencies assisted in the emergency response, including Sycamore police, DeKalb, Cortland, Maple Park, Burlington, Kirkland, Pingree Grove, Hampshire fire departments and Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District. ComEd also responded.

This story was updated at 11:09 a.m. July 4, 2025. More updates could occur.