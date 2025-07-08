DeKalb firefighters make quick work of house fire

DeKALB – Residents were able to return home hours after a fire reported on Magnolia Street in DeKalb over the weekend, due to quick efforts from the DeKalb Fire Department, authorities said.

DeKalb firefighters responded to a house fire authorities said they were able to put out in about 10 minutes Saturday.

Crews were called to a home in the 500 block of Magnolia Street about 8:45 p.m., according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing fire from the outside of the home. Firefighters who responded said the fire had spread to the attic. No residents were at home at the time, authorities said.

The home remains habitable, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said while the fire remains under investigation, they believe the cause was accidental. The home sustained an estimated $39,000 in damage, according to the fire department.

Crews from Sycamore, Cortland, Burlingon and Maple Park assisted.