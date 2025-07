The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Infinity Truck Sales Inc. grand opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Infinity Truck Sales Inc.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting May 16.

Infinity Truck Sales Inc., 3100 S. First St., Unit A, DeKalb, specializes in selling used heavy equipment including flatbed trailers, reefer trailers, van trailers and semi-tractors.

For information, visit infinitytrucksales.net or call 815-680-1050.