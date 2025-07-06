‘Divergent’ trivia contest comes to DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “Divergent” trivia contest for teenagers in sixth through 12th grade as part of a summer trivia contest series.

The contest will be held at 2 p.m. July 10 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can demonstrate trivia skills and learn about the popular dystopian fiction books in a mobile trivia game. Popcorn and prizes will be provided.

The contest is limited to 10 participants, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.