July 06, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

‘Divergent’ trivia contest comes to DeKalb

DeKalb library to host trivia event July 10

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a “Divergent” trivia contest for teenagers in sixth through 12th grade as part of a summer trivia contest series.

The contest will be held at 2 p.m. July 10 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can demonstrate trivia skills and learn about the popular dystopian fiction books in a mobile trivia game. Popcorn and prizes will be provided.

The contest is limited to 10 participants, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

Have a Question about this article?