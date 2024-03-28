Hidden Treasures and More gift shop coming to DeKalb

The building at 143 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb shown Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The space is expected to be used for a new boutique dubbed Hidden Treasures & More. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A new gift shop dubbed Hidden Treasures and More is getting set to open for business in downtown DeKalb along Lincoln Highway.

It would replace the former Armor Computer Shop at 143 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

Once it opens, Hidden Treasures and More will be operated by two sisters: Josie and Oralia Gonzalez.

Josie Gonzalez said she is excited about the new business venture.

The shop is expected to be open for business by April 19.

“We will have curated items [and] one-of-a-kind-type things,” Josie Gonzalez said. “We are hoping to draw in a couple of local makers and crafters to showcase their items also. But for the most, it’ll be unique things that once we sell out, we may not restock them again. … If you see it and you’re going to go home and think about it, by the time you come back, it may not be there anymore.”

The idea of opening a gift shop in the downtown area first was conceived about four years ago. Around that time, COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions were taking hold of businesses.

Josie Gonzalez said she decided it was best to temporarily postpone her plans of opening a shop.

“The economy was not the best at the time, so I’ve been doing my research and setting up my stuff to finally do this once the time was right,” Josie Gonzalez said. “With the way downtown is growing and booming now, I think it’s the perfect time to do this.”

Hidden Treasures and More intends to participate in local shopping events, such as the DeKalb farmers market and the DeKalb Back Alley Market.

“That is one of the reasons that we decided that now was the right time – because of everything happening in the downtown area,” Josie Gonzalez said. “We hope to be a part of all of that.”

She said she can’t wait for patrons to be able to drop in and visit the shop.

Josie Gonzalez said she envisions establishing a vibrant, welcoming space that patrons will enjoy frequenting.

“On a day-to-day basis, you don’t know what surprise you’re going to get,” Josie Gonzalez said. “It’s welcoming to you but not overpowering. It’s not crowded so that you can shop freely and move around and see what treasures you discover.”

The store’s hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The shop will be closed Sundays and Mondays.