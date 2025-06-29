Kishwaukee College nursing student awarded Lifelong Learning Award

MALTA – Kishwaukee College nursing student Tasha Kimble recently was awarded a Lifelong Learning Award by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

The award was presented during the association’s annual convention June 6 in Normal, according to a news release.

“Once the kids were older and moving out of the house, I saw it was my time,” Kimble said. “I did not want to do menial jobs anymore. I had made up my mind: I was going back to nursing school.”

The award celebrates Illinois community college students’ accomplishments.

Kimble completed the college’s registered nursing program and earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in May. She received a high school equivalency and certified nursing assistant and occupational therapy assistant certifications. Kimble transferred to a four-year university to study nursing. She switched to a community health degree. Kimble worked in various health care roles for 20 years.

She learned about the Kishwaukee College registered nursing program through family and local nurses’ recommendations. Kimble was accepted into the registered nursing program in fall 2023.

“It was the most blessed letter I have ever received. I gave up everything just to go back to nursing school,” Kimble said. “At Kish, the resources are everywhere you go to help you with what you want to accomplish.”

Kimble’s instructors noted her positivity and dedication as she balanced school, work and home life.

“I am amazed every day at the level of perseverance Tasha shows,” Kishwaukee College nursing retention and recruitment coordinator Tara Tobias said. “I returned to nursing school later in life and understand the complexity it brings while simultaneously trying to be a caregiver and a mother. Tasha always presents a positive attitude regardless of the obstacles before her and will spend hours supporting her peers in learning course content.”

Kimble plans to major in nursing and work as an obstetrics nurse. She also plans to earn a graduate degree and teach college-level nursing.

Kimble is the third Kishwaukee College recipient of the award. The award also went to JoEllen Kile in 2020 and Minerva Sandoval in 2023.

