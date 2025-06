The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming sweetbella’s (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed food vendor Sweetbella’s to its membership.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and community and board members celebrated Sweetbella’s with a ribbon-cutting June 12, according to a news release.

Sweetbella’s is a DeKalb Farmers Market full-season vendor that offers sandwiches, soft drinks and to-go food.

For information, visit the vendor’s Facebook page or call 815-761-4381.