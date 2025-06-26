Sycamore police therapy dog Dooley helped schools more than 500 times this year

Dooley, a German Shorthaired Pointer, a Sycamore police therapy dog handled by school resource officer Kaitlyn Pederson gets scratches from Pederson's supervisor Sergeant Stacey Binkowski on June 24, 2025. They were at Sycamroe Middle School so that Pederson and fellow school resource officer Daniel Ludwig could present their annual report to the Sycamore board of education. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – It’s not every day a public school board meeting includes an update on the work of a dog, but that’s just what Dooley, a German Shorthaired Pointer who works as a therapy dog in the district, and his Sycamore Police Department partners did this week.

School resource officers Kaitlyn Pederson and Daniel Ludwig, of Sycamore Community School District 427, gave a year-in-review to the Sycamore board of education Tuesday.

“Dan and I take a lot of pride in our role, and we really enjoy working with our staff and students, and our administration,” Pederson said.

Over the 2024-2025 school year, School Resource Officers, sometimes called SROs, filed 73 reports at Sycamore High School, the officers said. Another 62 reports were filed at Sycamore Middle School and 50 were filed across the district’s elementary schools, they said.

Pederson said their reports can range, anything from a battery to informational reports.

The school resource officers also said they conducted 19 threat assessments during the year.

The officers told the board of education they ascribe to three pillars as school resource officers: Safety, counseling and education. To that end, Ludwig said he often tells students to “make wise choices.”

“I just take the opportunity to try and build those relationships, get some educational points and send them on their way,” Ludwig said.

At Sycamore Middle School Pederson, with the help of trained therapy dog Dooley, focuses on mental health resources, drug education and relationship building.

Dooley was brought on as a therapy dog for the SRO program in October 2022. Over the past three school years, he’s been deployed more than 570 times to help students and staff across the school district.

“Some deployments are anything from five minutes, a child needing to get back to class, other things may be a couple of hours,” Pederson said.

Ludwig also thanked the board for allowing 120 officers from across DeKalb County to train at Sycamore High School this week.

The Sycamore board of education, including first term members Heather Tomlinson and Cole Regnery and veterans Alex Grados and Michael DeVito, get excited as school resource officer Kaitlyn Pederson walks her therapy dog, Dooley over for pets at Sycamore Middle School on June 24, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

At the end of the presentation, school board members were given a chance to pet Dooley, something many students also get an opportunity to do.

Board President Michael DeVito thanked Pederson and Ludwig for their service to the district, and said the current school board gives them their full support.

“What our SRO’s are doing on a day-to-day basis is truly a matter of life and death in a lot of cases,” DeVito said. “I can’t underscore enough how much it is important that we as a board continue to support our SROs.”