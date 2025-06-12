More travel OK’d for DeKalb man ahead of expected plea hearing in DUI crash that killed deputy

Nathan P. Sweeney, of DeKalb, was charged in the fatal DUI crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil on March 28, 2024. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man charged in a fatal 2024 DUI crash that killed sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil got a judge’s permission Thursday to travel out of state to visit family before an expected plea in the case later this month.

Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick granted 45-year-old Nathan P. Sweeney’s request to travel for one day to Des Moines, Iowa, to see his new grandson, born June 2, according to court records. It’s the second time Buick has granted such a request. The latest was filed by his defense attorney, John Kopp, on June 9, records show.

Sweeney has permission to travel on June 17 and must return by June 18, Buick ordered. Kopp said his client intends to comply in part because he’s scheduled to have his monitoring patch changed in Kendall County.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, 35, a five-year member of the office, was killed Thursday, March 28, 2024, after her squad car was rear-ended by a truck, according to the Illinois State Police. Musil also was a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, the sheriff's office said. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The man was outfitted with a patch that monitors his drug use as he remains free during criminal proceedings. While out, Sweeney is prohibited from driving and from using drugs unless prescribed, and must submit to three randomized drug tests per week, according to Buick’s order. Sweeney’s been free on pretrial release since April 8, 2024. At the time, Buick cited the SAFE-T Act as a factor in her ruling.

Sweeney was charged April 3, 2024, with three counts of DUI of drugs causing death and one count of reckless homicide, all Class 2 felonies. If convicted, Sweeney faces between three and 14 years in prison.

Sweeney was employed at Garzo Tire at the time of the crash, according to court records. Prosecutors allege he had multiple drugs in his system when he rear-ended Musil’s car the night of March 28, 2024, driving a Kenworth commercial truck going 71 mph. He allegedly didn’t apply the truck’s brakes until after the crash, according to court records. Musil, 35, a mother of three and veteran, died from her injuries in the early morning hours of March 29, authorities said.

Buick’s order was over objection from prosecutor Scott Schwertley of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The family visit will come a week before he’s expected to go before Buick again to potentially enter a guilty plea, Kopp said previously. The sentencing hearing starts at 3 p.m. June 26.

Sweeney’s lawyer said he expects to enter what’s called a blind plea, meaning the plea would come without a pre-determined sentence. If Sweeney does plead guilty, he would be sentenced by Buick at a later date.