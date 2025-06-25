Murder trial date set for youth charged in Sycamore teen’s fatal stabbing

Kaleb D. McCall, 17, of Sycamore, had just started his senior year at Sycamore High School when he died after a stabbing Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sycamore Police Department, and a classmate, 15, is charged in McCall's death. (Photo provided by Scott McCall)

SYCAMORE – It’ll be more than two years since Sycamore teenager Kaleb D. McCall was stabbed to death by the time the youth accused in the killing stands trial, a DeKalb County judge ruled Tuesday.

Associate Judge Stephanie Klein set the murder trial of Hamza Khatatbeh, 16, formerly of Sycamore, for the week of Nov. 17. By the time Khatatbeh’s trial begins, he’ll be 17, according to court records.

That’s the same age McCall was when he died on Sept. 7, 2023, of a single stab wound to the chest following an alleged altercation involving Khatatbeh, police have said. Khatetbeh, who was 15 at the time of the stabbing, is charged with first-degree murder. He’ll face trial as an adult. Both teenagers were Sycamore District 427 high schoolers at the time, authorities said.

Khatatbeh’s defense lawyer, Brandon Brown, asked Klein for more time to review the case, with about 450 items of potential evidence, before trial.

“I don’t want to take any shortcuts,” Brown said. “We’re not delaying the case. I understand my client is in custody and I want him to have his day in court sooner than later.”

But Klein reminded Brown that Khatatbeh’s been in custody for almost two years. She referenced a May 5 hearing, when the teenager’s defense team asked for 45 more days to review pretrial materials.

“I don’t know why you did not come prepared to set a trial,” Klein said.

The teenager appeared in court virtually Tuesday from River Valley Juvenile Justice Center in Joliet, where he’s been held without release since his arrest.

Special prosecutor Derek Dion told Klein he’s ready to proceed to trial.

“The state remains in a position where we’d like to get a trial date set so that we may send our subpoenas and confirm we will have everyone available for trial,” Dion said.

If convicted as an adult, Khatatbeh faces at least 20 years in prison.

McCall enjoyed bonfires, skateboarding, fishing, playing video games and being with friends, according to his obituary. He worked with his grandmother at the Sycamore Culver’s.

Police have said the stabbing happened after an argument between two groups of teenagers near downtown Sycamore the evening of Sept. 7, 2023.

Khatatbeh’s next hearing is 11 a.m. Sept. 30 to review potential evidence prosecutors intend to enter during trial. A final pre-trial status hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. Jury selection is set to begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17.