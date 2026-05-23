Man accused of running over wife with car on purpose in Oakwood Hills

A man has been accused of running over his wife with a car in Oakwood Hills and severely injuring her Friday evening, court records indicate.

Pablo Contreras, 50, "knowingly" backed his car into his spouse, “knocking her to the ground,” continued in reverse so his tires ran over her and then “drove over her body again” while fleeing the scene, according to a criminal complaint against Contreras in McHenry County court.

Authorities said the woman was left bleeding and bruised on the driveway, and from the hospital it was “tentatively reported” that she’d suffered a crushed pelvis and possible skull fracture and was placed on a breathing tube, the complaint states.

Contreras has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, causing a crash with injuries and failing to report a crash with injuries, all felonies, according to court records.

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