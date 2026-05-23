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Kane County Chronicle

Kane County Sheriff announces Memorial Day safe driving campaign

A Kane County Sheriff's vehicle shown in 2024.

(Sandy Bressner)

By Kate Santillan

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with other Illinois law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement for the Memorial Day travel period through the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The campaign runs through May 26.

Illinois law enforcement officers will increase high-visibility day and night enforcement to reduce seat belt violations. Drivers who do not buckle up will be stopped and ticketed. Motorists and passengers are required to wear seat belts by Illinois law.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded by federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For information, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.

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