Learn about Medicare insurance options in DeKalb

DeKALB – Community members are invited to learn more about Medicare insurance options during workshops available this week at two different times in DeKalb.

The free workshops will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday and Saturday in the DeKalb Public Library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss how to find the right plan, Medicare’s different parts and how to make the right choice. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.