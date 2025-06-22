DeKalb Municipal Band to perform ‘Into the Depths’ Tuesday

The DeKalb Municipal Band will continue its 171st concert season with a performance in Hopkins Park on June 24. (Mark Busch file photo) (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, will continue its 171st season with a concert titled “Into the Depths,” featuring vocalist Deanna Tausch on June 24.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Dee Palmer Band Shell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Tausch will perform “Zee-A-Dee-Do-Da,” “When You Wish Upon a Star,” and “Let it Go” from “Frozen.” Other music on the program includes “American River Songs,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Hands Across The Sea.”

Tausch, from Shabbona, holds a bachelor degree in Vocal Performance and Music Education from Northern Illinois University, and a Master of Science in Education from NIU.

During her collegiate career, Tausch performed in several ensembles, including the NIU Chamber Choir, NIU Concert Choir and the NIU Opera Theatre Chorus. She is a member of the professional vocal ensemble Cor Cantiamo, and has been featured as a guest soloist for the Young Naperville Singers and several local churches.

Tausch founded the Musical Moments Early Childhood Music Class, which is offered to young children and their caregivers in the DeKalb County area. She teaches early childhood and elementary school music in the Kaneland school district.

For information, visit dekalbmunicipalband.com.