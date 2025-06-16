Your 2025 guide to DeKalb County summer festivals

Visitors walk up North Third Street Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, during the DeKalb Corn Fest in downtown Dekalb. (Mark Busch)

The yearly schedule of outdoor festivals in DeKalb County will ramp up over the coming weeks.

Here is your guide to every large festival and event planned in DeKalb County through September:

DeKalb Juneteenth Community Celebration

When: Noon to 4 p.m. June 22

Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

What: While the city of DeKalb will still observe Juneteenth as a holiday on June 19, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host a community celebration on June 22. Free food, music and dancing are expected to be on hand as well as local social services, various festival vendors and genuine family fun.

For information, visit facebook.com/newhopembc.

Music at the Mansion

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 23. Opening acts begin at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ellwood Mansion lawn, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb

What: The free concert series is hosted by the DeKalb Park District. Attendees are asked to bring blankets, chairs and dancing shoes. A select menu of beer, wine, beverages and snacks will be available to buy. For band lineup and information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/music-at-the-mansion.

Sycamore Park District Summer Concert Series

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays through July 24

Where: Good Tymes Shelter, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore

What: The free concerts feature different performers each week. Attendees should bring their own seating and blankets. Food including burgers, hot dogs and brats along with snacks, beer and wine are available to buy. There is no concert on June 26 or July 3. For information, visit sycparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Malta Days

When: June 20 to 22

Where: Malta Lions Park, 409 N. Fourth St., Malta

What: Malta Days is an annual family-friendly hometown festival that packs in music, a 5K run and fireworks into a three-day festival.

The Tractor Trot 5K will start at 8 a.m. on June 21, while a craft and business show will be held from noon to 8 p.m. At 9:30 p.m. a fireworks display will be presented.

For information on Malta Days, visit maltadaysfestival.com

DeKalb Pride Festival

When: 1 to 4 p.m. June 21

Where: Van Buer Plaza, 148-198 N. Second St., DeKalb

What: A festival created by a volunteer committee to celebrate and connect the LGBTQIA+ community in DeKalb County. Supported by nonprofit organizations, the DeKalb Pride Festival is one of numerous events planned by DeKalb Pride. Although multiple events are planned for Pride Month, like the Pride Palooza on May 30, the DeKalb Pride Festival on June 21 is the largest. More than 80 vendors are expected to participate in the festival.

For information, visit dekalbpride.org

Good Time for All Festival

When: 3 to 11 p.m. June 28

Where: Hinckley High School, 700 E. Lincoln Ave. Hinckley.

What: The annual Hinckley fireworks festival includes family-friendly events and fireworks at dusk. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/good-time-for-all-festival-fireworks-at-dark-2025.

Doug Olson of DeKalb watches fireworks go off over the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park in DeKalb as the DeKalb Municipal Band plays on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during DeKalb's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

77th Annual Kirkland Fourth of July Festival

When: July 3 to July 5

Where: Franklin Township Park, 250 W. South St., Kirkland.

What: For the 77th time, the village of Kirkland will host a Fourth of July festival. fireworks 2025 rendition will last three days and include nightly live music on multiple stages, a Fourth of July parade and a Saturday night fireworks display.

The parade will be held at 11 a.m. July 4, and the fireworks are predicted to go off about 9:15 p.m. July 5.

For more information, visit kirklandfourthofjuly.com.

Shabbona Fourth of July Parade and Festival

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: 205 E. Navaho Ave., Shabbona

What: Start your holiday by eating pancakes served by the Shabbona Fire Department, and spend the afternoon enjoying a Fourth of July parade before ending your day with a fireworks display at Shabbona Lake State Park.

For more information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/shabbona-4th-of-july-parade-festival-2025.

DeKalb Fourth of July celebration

When: 8:30 a.m. to sunset

Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

What: Fourth of July celebrations in DeKalb start at 8:30 a.m. with an Independence Day run that starts and ends in Hopkins Park, but the festivities don’t stop there. At 4 p.m., live music, a free animal show, games, food vendors and strolling entertainment will turn the DeKalb park into the scene of a patriotic festival. The DeKalb Municipal Band will hold a concert in the park at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will go off 30 minutes after sunset.

For more information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com

Sandwich Freedom Days parade and fireworks

When: July 5

Where: Downtown Sandwich

What: The Sandwich Park District will kick off its annual Freedom Days parade at 10 a.m., ending at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. Due to the projected construction on Main Street, the parade route might change, according to the park district. Any change to the route will be announced at a later date. Once the route is determined, the route will be posted on sandwichparkdistrict.org. The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. for live music, vendors, food and games. Admission is $10 per vehicle. Cash only. Fireworks begin at dark. Participants are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days.

Waterman Lions Summerfest

When: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 19

Where: 420 S. Birch St, Waterman

What: The Waterman Lions Summerfest is an annual antique tractor and truck show held at Waterman Lions Community Park.

Live music, a tractor pull and fireworks are all included in a day-long event schedule. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

For information, visit watermanlionssummerfest.com.

Kishwaukee Festival

When: 9 a.m July 26 to 3 p.m. July 27.

Where: Downtown DeKalb, downtown Sycamore, Northern Illinois University and Hy-Vee.

What: The Kishwaukee Festival is what the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau is calling the last weekend of July, when a smorgasbord of outdoor festivals are planned across DeKalb County.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26, the Back Alley Market, a conglomeration of bakers, live music, food vendors and more will be held in Van Buer Plaza in DeKalb.

Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. July 26 the Sycamore Park District will host an outdoor festival for adults called the Sip’n’Savor Taste Event at Sycamore Community Park, 940 E. State St. in Sycamore.

The 3rd annual Dirty Bird 815 Cruise Night and Rock the Block Party will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. July 26.

Northern Illinois will host a drum and bugle competition at 7 p.m. July 26 in Huskie Stadium, 1245 Stadium Drive South.

Hy-Vee Sycamore, 2700 DeKalb Ave., will host an open air farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27.

Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27

Where: Downtown Sycamore

What: Also part of the Kishwaukee Festival, the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show is a staple Sycamore festival that annually floods the city’s downtown with vintage, unique and modified vehicles. More than 850 cars registered to participate in the 2024 festival, and the events remains free to attend as a spectator in 2025.

For information, visit turningbacktimecarshow.org.

The 68th Sycamore Steam Show & Threshing Bee

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 through 10.

Where: 27707 Lukens Road, Sycamore.

What: The 68th Annual Sycamore Steam Show is a celebration of the machinery that powered humanity into the modern era. Steam and gas engines, as well as flea market vendors and food stands will be on hand for a four-day event. Admission is $10 and children younger than 12 are free.

For more information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/sycamore-steam-show-threshing-bee.

Cortland Summer Fest

When: 5 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 8; noon to 11 p.m. on Aug. 9

Where: Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland

What: The family-friendly event will feature live music, food, activities and fireworks at dusk. For information, visit facebook.com/events.

50 Men Who Cook

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9.

Where: The Northern Illinois University Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

What: This annual event is a beloved fundraiser CASA DeKalb County, an organization that seeks to give a voice to children experiencing abuse and neglect. The event is a competition for best food dish between at least 50 men who live in or are prominent in DeKalb County. Individual tickets to the event are $50, but the proceeds go to CASA DeKalb County.

For information, visit casadekalb.org/50menwhocook.

Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Downtown Genoa

What: The annual Cruisin’ to Genoa car show will be held in downtown Genoa and is free to the public. Those who wish to display a car in the show must pay a registration fee. For information, visit business.genoaareachamber.com.

DeKalb Corn Fest 2025

When: Aug. 22 to Aug. 24

Where: Downtown DeKalb

What: Billed as one of the last remaining free music festivals, Corn Fest is a rocous annual celebration in downtown DeKalb that combines the summertime love of festival food and music with DeKalb County’s staple crop – corn. A free corn broil will take place from 11 to 2 p.m. Aug. 23, and more than 10 live performance will be held on an outdoor stage over the course of the three day festival.

For information, visit cornfest.com.

Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Fest

When: 4 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 23

Where: Downtown Sycamore

What: The annual gathering of award-winning rib vendors marries fall-off-the-bone protein with craft beer and live music. The Ribs, Rhythm and Brews festival is organized by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce takes over the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets.

For more information, visit sycamorechamber.com/chamber-events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest-2.

Sandwich Fair

When: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sept. 3 through 5; 8 a.m. to midnight Sept. 6 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich.

What: The Sandwich Fair could be the oldest annually held event in DeKalb County. The annual festival has been held the week of Labor Day since at least 1888, according to the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

While the schedule for the 2025 festival still is being finalized, the 2024 festival had tractor and truck pulls, live music, a demolition derby, livestock shows and more.

For information, visit sandwichfair.com.