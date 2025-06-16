DeKalb student named 2025 Promising Young Writer

DeKALB – Clinton Rosette Middle School student Allie Cheney recently was named a 2025 Promising Young Writer by the National Council of Teachers of English for an essay she wrote.

Cheney received the recognition during the school’s eighth-grade ceremony May 20.

“Allie is a brilliant student who accepted this challenge,” middle school eighth grade English Language Arts Tricia Maxwell said in a news release. “She wrote an exceptional story about the meaning of home as it relates to her own life.”

The program had 226 students nominated from 34 states, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., India, Russia, and Taiwan. Participants were asked to write an essay answering the following prompts: “Where are you from?” or “Where is home to you?” Submissions were judged on content, purpose, audience, tone, word choice, organization, development and style. Cheney’s essay received a Superior rating.

The Promising Young Writers program was established in 1985. The program’s goal is to stimulate and recognize writing talents and emphasize the importance of writing skills for eighth-grade students. The program is open to students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, Canada, and American schools abroad.

The National Council of Teachers of English is the nation’s most comprehensive literacy organization which supports over 25,000 teachers from preschool through college.

For information, visit ncte.org/awards/promising-young-writers/.