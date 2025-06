Pride flags are displayed at a Pride Month event in downtown DeKalb in this Shaw Local file photo on Friday June 18, 2021. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an LGBTQ+ social hour for adults seeking fellowship and community this Pride Month.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. June 17 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Participants can have discussions and meet new people. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.