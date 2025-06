Protesters chant and wave flags along Sycamore Road Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a No Kings rally at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. The group was protesting the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. (Mark Busch)

Fred Barnhart, of DeKalb, explains his reasons for going to the “No Kings” protest on June 14 in DeKalb to Shaw Local reporter Camden Lazenby. Barnhart talked about why he’s against authoritarianism and rights being stripped away from many different groups in the country.

The second speaker is Steve Bellows, also of DeKalb, a military veteran who said he is pro-Trump and shared his views on current events and why he opposed the “No Kings” demonstration.

Both attended the protest.