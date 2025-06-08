Wisconsin man charged with predatory sex assault of 2 children in Genoa

GENOA – A Wisconsin man is being held in jail pending trial amid charges that he sexually assaulted two children multiple times in Genoa, authorities said.

Lucas J. Kavalary, 32, of Ixonia, Wisconsin, formerly of Genoa, has been charged with two counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to DeKalb County court records filed May 27. If convicted of the Class X felony, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

He was arrested by Genoa police on May 27 after a monthslong investigation that began on Feb. 25. Genoa police received a tip that alleged Kavalary assaulted two children dozens of times, records show. Police said the children described multiple assaults, including at a residence and during a hunting trip, in a forensic interview on Feb. 28.

One of the victims told authorities Kavalary sexually assaulted them “probably more than 60 times,” court records allege.

Kavalary was booked at the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore, where he remains as of Thursday without release pending trial, records show. Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick ordered Kavalary detained at prosecutors’ request.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office asked a judge to refrain from releasing Kavalary, arguing doing so would put the public and victims in danger, court records filed May 28 show. Prosecutors also alleged Kavalary violated an order of protection against him filed Sept. 9, 2024, records show.

He’s represented by defense attorney Blake K. Cosentino, who on June 2 asked for a new judge to preside over the case. Kavalary’s criminal case was reassigned to Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery on June 5, records show.

Kavalary is expected to appear for a pretrial hearing in front of Montgomery at 9 a.m. June 10.