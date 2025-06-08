Upcoming raffle to benefit DeKalb Leadership Academy

Members of the DeKalb Leadership Academy Class of 2025 pose for a group photo. The academy will host a “Loot for Leaders” online raffle on June 11 to benefit the academy’s endowment fund. (Photo provided by Jessi LaRue)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber Leadership Academy will host a “Loot for Leaders” online raffle this month to benefit the academy’s endowment fund.

The drawing will be at the DeKalb Chamber Leadership Academy graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. June 11 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The raffle includes four “loot crates” featuring merchandise and certificates from local businesses. The baskets were curated by 2024-2025 DeKalb Chamber Leadership Academy members. The crate themes include “Take a Spin Through Ag & Local History,” “Cozy School Spirit,” “Home & Play” and “A Night Out and a Night In.”

Raffle tickets cost $5 and are available at DeKalb.org. The tickets will be available through June 8. Participants do not need to be present to win.

The DeKalb Chamber Leadership Academy’s goal is to cultivate and develop participants’ desires to serve the community through learning experiences that encourage self-discovery, foster relationships, embrace differences and inspire stewards.

For information, visit DeKalb.org.