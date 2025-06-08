Turn old photos into digital copies at upcoming DeKalb workshop

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Ever wanted to learn how to scan and digitize aging photographs to keep those memories alive longer?

The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop at 1:30 p.m. June 14 for people to learn how to scan and digitize old media.

The workshop will take place in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to scan and digitize photographs, negatives, and 35mm slides with an Epson Scanner.

No registration is required.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.