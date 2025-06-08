Russian folk tale puppet show ‘The Magic Weaver’ heads to DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A family-friendly puppet show based on a traditional Russian folk tale is coming to DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of “The Magic Weaver” featuring the Toybox Theatre.

Two shows will be offered, at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on June 12 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“The Magic Weaver” is based on a traditional Russian folk tale. The puppet show features single-wire marionettes. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.