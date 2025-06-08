June 08, 2025
Shaw Local
Russian folk tale puppet show ‘The Magic Weaver’ heads to DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – A family-friendly puppet show based on a traditional Russian folk tale is coming to DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of “The Magic Weaver” featuring the Toybox Theatre.

Two shows will be offered, at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on June 12 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“The Magic Weaver” is based on a traditional Russian folk tale. The puppet show features single-wire marionettes. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

