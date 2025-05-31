DeKalb Township AARP Smart Driver Courses begin June 9

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township will host two AARP Smart Driver Courses to teach residents defensive driving strategies and provide a road rules refresher.

The courses will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 and 10 and from noon to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10 at the township building, 2323 S. Fourth St.

Attendees can learn about the most up-to-date driving information. Participants who complete the course can qualify for a multi-year automobile insurance discount. Attendees interested in the discount should contact their automobile insurance provider.

The course costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. Financial assistance will be available for qualified DeKalb Township residents. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, call 815-758-8282

For information, call 815-758-8282.