Kishwaukee College to offer summer fast-track phlebotomy technician program

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer a fast-track phlebotomy technician program during the summer semester.

The program will run from June 2 through Aug. 15.

The program includes in-person lectures, labs and an externship. The lectures and labs will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 2 through July 24 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta. The externship features eight-hour shifts Mondays through Fridays from July 28 through Aug. 15 at a local hospital.

The program prepares students for entry-level health care positions and to sit for the American Society for Clinical Pathology phlebotomy technician certification examination. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to collect, transport, handle and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis.

“Kish’s phlebotomy technician program is a quick, effective way to explore a career in health care,” short-term training coordinator Melissa Gallagher said in a news release. “Qualified phlebotomists play an important role in medicine and are in demand in the local workforce.”

The program costs $2,250 and includes textbooks, lab supplies and externship coordination. Financial assistance and payment plans are available. Program availability is limited.

For information, visit kish.edu/phlebotomytech.