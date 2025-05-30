Kishwaukee College recognizes 12 radiologic technology graduates

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently recognized 12 students for completing the college’s radiologic technology program during a pinning ceremony.

The ceremony was held May 15 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The graduating radiologic technology class included Faith Allen, Brandon Foley, Nicole Foerster, Jessica Gomez, Tyler Huntsha, Nathan Jackson, Bryanne Meszaros, Samuel Murdock, Claire Potter, Lizbeth Ruiz, Payton Runyan and Alex Torres. The student address was delivered by Foley.

“Everyone was very patient with us as we learned and were more than willing to give us any tips, tricks or knowledge they have amassed over their careers,” Foley said in a news release. “We can be very hard on ourselves as students, and your encouragement means the world to us.”

The ceremony featured an address from Barbara Leach, the college’s vice president of instruction; Amy Anthenat, assistant professor of radiologic technology; Lori Damask, radiologic technology clinical preceptor; and Megan Kasigyi, radiologic technology program director. The graduates were pinned by a family member or friend who supported them or acted as their mentor during the program.

“You will continue to learn from every patient. Each chest X-ray is unique,” Kasigyi said. “Each trauma will challenge you and teach you something new. Your new co-workers will be filled with knowledge, experience, tips and insight. Remember that every person in the hospital – from doctors to X-ray techs to the janitors – is on the same team with one mission: to deliver the best care possible for each and every patient."

The Kishwaukee College radiologic technology program prepares students to become licensed radiologic technologists.

For information, visit kish.edu/radtech.