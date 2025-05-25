Indian Valley Theatre announces 2025 Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship recipients

Keygan Hake poses after being named one of four recipients of the 2025 Indian Valley Theater Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Sharon Pagoria)

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre recently named Grace Anderson, Keygan Hake, Asher Munar and Brendan Massey recipients of the 2025 IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship.

The $500 scholarships were presented during the senior award nights at Sandwich, Plano and Yorkville high schools, according to a news release.

Anderson has performed in more than 20 productions in Sandwich High School and the community. She also participated in musical activities. Anderson plans on studying musical theater.

Grace Anderson poses after being named one of four recipients of the 2025 Indian Valley Theatre Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Sharon Pagoria)

Hake acted, ran lights and sound, and worked with children in more than 27 Indian Valley Theatre and Sandwich High School productions. He also created production logos and posters for the theater. Hake will study graphic arts at Waubonsee Community College.

Asher Munar poses after being named one of four recipients of the 2025 Indian Valley Theatre Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Sharon Pagoria)

Munar is a Tri M Music Honor Society and Thespian Honor Society member, performed with bands and the Madrigals, and was involved in almost 20 theater productions. She intends on majoring in environmental education.

Massey participated in more than 25 productions with various theater groups, volunteers as an elementary school’s after-school theater club assistant director, and assisted high school staff with a musical. He will major in film.

Brendan Massey poses after being named one of four recipients of the 2025 Indian Valley Theatre Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided by Sharon Pagoria)

Mimi Bryan was a founding member of the Indian Valley Theatre. Bryant was active both on stage and behind the scenes at the theater. She was instrumental in giving actors a chance to perform and bringing community theater to the Fox Valley area.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, visit indianvalleytheatre.com, or email press@indianvalleytheatre.com.