The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop for adults and teens to learn about the library’s genealogy resources.

The workshop will be at 1 p.m. May 31 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn and ask questions about the library’s genealogy resources. Attendees also will be able to bring a laptop. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.