Chilly Memorial Day temps halt some splash pad openings in DeKalb County

Kids play on the splash pad in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the DeKalb Park District’s Welsh Park. High temperatures have been over 90 degrees every day this week making splash pads and pools very popular destinations. (Mark Busch)

Chilly temperatures expected this Memorial Day weekend have delayed planned openings for some splash pads around DeKalb County, though others are open for early summer fun.

Though forecasts show a clear weekend, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s in the county, according to the National Weather Service.

DeKalb

Hopkins Pool remains closed for the year as construction continues on a planned $14 million new facility, expected to open in time for the 2026 season.

Welsh Park’s splash pad at 651 Russell Road, DeKalb, is open, however, according to a social media post from the DeKalb Park District. The family-friendly free water fun is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day, and from 3 to 7 p.m. between Labor Day and Oct. 1. Welsh Park also offers pickleball courts, a DeKalb Basics Toddler Garden, playground, covered shelter and more. For more information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Sycamore

Families can enjoy a splash pad at the Sycamore Park District‘s facility, 480 Airport Road, during the season.

Due to below-average temperatures, the splash pad won’t open as planned Saturday however, the Sycamore Park District announced. Those interested should keep an eye on the park district’s website for updates on a new opening date.

“We will keep an eye on the forecast, and once the temperature looks to be 70 degrees or above, we will prepare for opening,” staff wrote in the announcement.

For more information, visit the district’s social media pages or sycparks.org.

Kids cool off in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Splash Fountain Splashpad at the Sycamore Park District’s Legacy Campus on Airport Road. High temperatures have been over 90 degrees every day this week making splash pads and pools very popular destinations. (Mark Busch)

Genoa

The Genoa Township Park District has a public pool open for both residents and nonresidents at different rates. The tentative opening date for Chamberlain Park Pool, 400 E. Second St., Genoa, is May 29, and will be open until 6 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to the park district.

The pool doesn’t open if temperatures are below 69 degrees.

The Genoa Township Park District offers discounted nonresident rates to Sycamore residents, according to the Sycamore Park District. For information on daily swim rates, visit www.genoaparkdistrict.com.

Cortland

The splash pad in Cortland is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., including Memorial Day weekend, according to the Town of Cortland website. The splash pad is in Suppeland Park, off Somonauk Road and Meadow Drive, Cortland. For more information, visit www.cortlandil.org.

Waterman

The Village of Waterman’s splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Memorial Day through Labor Day at Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman, according to the village website. For more information, visit www.villageofwaterman.com.

Sandwich

Sandwich Park District offers a splash pad at Milestone Park, 1250 N. Fairwind Blvd., which is open Memorial Day through Labor Day, weather permitting. Those interested should visit the park district’s website www.sandwichparkdistrict.com or Facebook page for updates on when the splash pad will open.