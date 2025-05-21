New Hopkins Pool plans await state, DeKalb city approval

Site plans for the new Hopkins Pool in DeKalb, presented by architect Stephen Nelson to the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, May 19, 2025. Nelson is CEO of Larson and Darby Group, the architectural firm that was contracted by the DeKalb Park District. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – Construction on the new public swimming pool planned for Hopkins Park could begin as soon as the end of summer, its architect said this week.

The DeKalb Park District received preliminary support from a City of DeKalb committee for permission to build a new $14 million public swimming pool.

Swimmers could use the pool and its new concessions and many amenities by May or June 2026, architect Stephen Nelson said. Nelson is CEO of Larson and Darby Group, the architectural firm that was contracted by the DeKalb Park District. The park district also awaits final approval by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“If things all play out the way the timing is with the state, hopefully by the end of this summer they’ll actually be doing construction on the new pool to open in time for next year’s Memorial Day,” Nelson said to DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission Monday.

The commission voted in favor of the pool’s build, and for a request by the district to build an 8-foot fence around the perimeter. The DeKalb City Council also still needs to vote before plans can proceed.

Although the park district owns the land, the district requires a special use permit from the city of DeKalb to construct the pool. A permit is required because the last time a pool was built in Hopkins Park, about 50 years ago, it was built on top of the existing pool structure from the 1930s, said city planner Dan Olson.

Site plans for the new Hopkins Pool in DeKalb, presented by architect Stephen Nelson to the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, May 19, 2025. Nelson is CEO of Larson and Darby Group, the architectural firm that was contracted by the DeKalb Park District. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The aging pipes and infrastructure also will be replaced. The old pool was demolished in November and will remain closed for the summer.

Also new will be an expanded concessions stand with two windows, Nelson said. That will offer pool-goers on the deck, as well as families enjoying Hopkins Park playground area outside the pool, a chance to purchase treats.

Commissioner Jerry Wright asked Nelson if the new pool was a smaller footprint. Nelson said the new pool will be slightly smaller than the old one, but with more deck space. The old pool accommodated an average of 1,000 swimmers per day. The new one will average between 750 to 1,000 swimmers, Nelson said.

Locker rooms will be brand new and only accessible from inside the pool area, he said. Hopkins Pool also will still be available for local swim teams, though the lanes will measure 25 meters instead of 50.

According to the park district, the new Hopkins Pool will include a zero-depth entry leisure pool with six 25-yard lap lanes; a new spray ground; four new water slides; a new outdoor pool area entrance; a new concessions building and seating areas; a new lifeguard office and first aid building; new infrastructure for the pool, including water mains, piping, electrical and sanitation work; and new furniture and renovations to the existing locker room. The new aquatics facility will have a separate splash pad area instead of a traditional kiddie pool, plans show.

Demolition continues at Hopkins Pool Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in preparation for construction of a new pool set to open in 2026 at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The deepest end of the pool will be about 5 ½ feet deep, Nelson said.

“I think the way it’s designed is a nice layout,” Commissioner Steve Becker said.

Officials have said a new pool was needed because of aging infrastructure and a new pool would be more cost effective than renovating the existing facilities.

According to the park district, this year’s Fourth of July festivities will proceed as planned, although the north parking lot will be closed for construction.