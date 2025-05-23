Bookkeeping certification available at Kishwaukee College

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently announced the creation of a bookkeeping certificate.

The certificate will be available during the fall semester.

The certificate will be part of the college’s marketing and management program. Students can learn the skills required to manage records. Certificate recipients will be able to work bookkeeping jobs in various sectors including government, education, nonprofit and corporate.

“The bookkeeping certificate is a great way for students to learn the fundamental principles of recording financial transactions,” Jescelynne Gibbons, Kishwaukee College Office of Instruction associate dean, said in a news release. “Overall, students earning this certificate can enhance their qualifications and improve career prospects in the financial sector.”

Kishwaukee College created the certificate to meet local workforce demands based on the college’s business advisory committee’s feedback. Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks employment openings will be about 174,900 from 2023 to 2033, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The certificate courses will include topics such as financial and business accounting, accounting software, and workplace communication strategies. The bookkeeping certificate requires 16 credits. The certificate also can be completed in up to two semesters. The bookkeeping certificate is a stackable credit and can lead to a marketing and management degree.

For information, visit kish.edu/register, email ttiggelaar@kish.edu, or call 815-825-9478.